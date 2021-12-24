FORECAST: Looking warm & wet for Santa's trip through Ohio

CLEVELAND — The holidays are here... and so is the warmth. At least for part of the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve looks GREAT. Highs in the mid-50s with a light south breeze. Enjoy it. No worries traveling!

Rain arriving overnight will make it a bit rough for Santa, nothing he can't handle though. Plan on widespread rain with a few downpours embedded. Temps hold in the 50s overnight so no threat of ice.

We're drying out through midday Saturday with colder air on the way. We're dropping from the 50s early in the day into the 40s through the afternoon. Overnight, we're back to more normal, 30s.

To recap... the roughest travel weather will be overnight Friday into Saturday. Should be too bad other than that!

Warming up nicely!

Rain holding off until tonight

Staying warm tonight with rain

Much colder/drier Saturday afternoon

More Seasonable Sunday

Christmas Eve: Milder temperatures. Rain late. | High: 54º

Christmas Day: Rain likely with temps taking a dive late in the day. | Temps: 50s -> 30s late

Sunday: Much colder with some sunshine. | High: 39º

Monday: Mix possible early before changing to all rain. | High: 50º

