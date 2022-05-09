FORECAST: Lovely Week Ahead

CLEVELAND — Big pattern shift has arrived as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in and brings dry weather and warming temperatures for much of this week! It is a cool start to the day, but we start to warm up through the work week with temps in the 80s by Thursday and Friday! Average high this time of the year is near 70 degrees.

Next chance of rain is not until next weekend.

Enjoy the dry time and have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Temps rebound to the low 70s Monday

Even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday

80s are likely by Thursday

Rain holds off until next weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Stays dry with warming temperatures. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Super bright and warmer.| High: 77º

Wednesday: Even warmer!| High: 79º

Thursday: Feeling like summer! Still dry.| High: 81º

