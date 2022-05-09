Watch
FORECAST: Lovely Week Ahead

TODAY
Posted at 5:35 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 06:34:49-04

CLEVELAND — Big pattern shift has arrived as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in and brings dry weather and warming temperatures for much of this week! It is a cool start to the day, but we start to warm up through the work week with temps in the 80s by Thursday and Friday! Average high this time of the year is near 70 degrees.

Next chance of rain is not until next weekend.

Enjoy the dry time and have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Temps rebound to the low 70s Monday
  • Even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday
  • 80s are likely by Thursday
  • Rain holds off until next weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Stays dry with warming temperatures. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Super bright and warmer.| High: 77º

Wednesday: Even warmer!| High: 79º

Thursday: Feeling like summer! Still dry.| High: 81º

