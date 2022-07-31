FORECAST: Mainly Dry on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Weather looks pretty quiet for most of Sunday. An area of high pressure slides east which means a return to southerly flow and warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers may clip our southern areas on Sunday but most stay dry with variably cloudy skies.

There is a better shot for a few strong storms will be Monday evening & night. Isolated severe storms with winds near 60 mph and some hail will be possible along with a few heavy downpours. Few showers and storms may linger into Tuesday. We dry out and heat up to around 90 by the middle of the week on Wednesday and it will FEEL even hotter!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

What To Expect:

Humidity climbs Sunday

Stray showers south Sunday

Storms return Monday evening

Big time heat by Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Showers to south. | High: 84º

Monday: Near normal. Few PM showers/storms. | High: 86º

Tuesday: Storms early. Humid! | High: 79º

Wednesday: Few more storms. Hotter and Humid! | High: 91º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: