FORECAST: Mainly dry on Thursday; Few Showers Late

CLEVELAND — Most of Thursday looks dry with just a small chance for a thunderstorm Thursday evening and overnight coming off of Lake Erie - so the best chance is in our northern communities. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s once again & will be slightly muggy.

Rain chances increase by Friday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves in. Severe storms are not likely, but downpours and lightning will be possible.

Expect warm and increasingly humid air this weekend with drier conditions. Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees on Sunday & Monday.

Next round of storms returns early next week.

What To Expect:

Sun & clouds Thursday

Warm & a bit humid

Stray storms Thursday evening

Few storms Friday PM

Drier weekend

Heating up!



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Warmer and bright. Isolated storms late.| High: 86º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 82º

Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 78º

Sunday: Temps climb| High: 86º

