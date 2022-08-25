FORECAST: Mainly dry on Thursday; Few Showers Late

CLEVELAND — Most of Thursday looks dry with just a small chance for a thunderstorm Thursday evening and overnight coming off of Lake Erie - so the best chance is in our northern communities. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s once again & will be slightly muggy.
Rain chances increase by Friday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves in. Severe storms are not likely, but downpours and lightning will be possible.
Expect warm and increasingly humid air this weekend with drier conditions. Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees on Sunday & Monday.
Next round of storms returns early next week.
What To Expect:
- Sun & clouds Thursday
- Warm & a bit humid
- Stray storms Thursday evening
- Few storms Friday PM
- Drier weekend
- Heating up!
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Warmer and bright. Isolated storms late.| High: 86º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 82º
Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 78º
Sunday: Temps climb| High: 86º
