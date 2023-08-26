FORECAST: Mainly Dry Weekend

CLEVELAND — WOW! What a busy weather week. Intense storms with torrential rainfall impacted much of the area Wednesday evening causing widespread flooding. On Thursday, morning showers cleared for sunshine during the afternoon. That only set the stage for another round of severe weather Thursday night & early this morning. Significant damage has been reported across the area and five tornadoes have been confirmed so far.

Thankfully, the weather has gotten a lot calmer. It is foggy this morning though thanks to all the rain and lighter winds. Fog should lift by mid to late morning. Otherwise, today will feature a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. A secondary cold front will be rolling through on Saturday. Isolated t-showers are possible, but there will be significantly more dry time. This is true for Sunday as well - only a slim shot! The cold front will keep our temps slightly below average and lower the humidity for the weekend.

What To Expect:

Drying out

Much calmer

Cooler weekend

Isolated t-showers

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Slim rain chance. Cooler. | High: 77º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 73º

Monday: Looking dry and mild. | High: 74º

Tuesday: Few PM showers. | High: 79º

