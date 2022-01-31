FORECAST: Major Winter Storm Could Impact Area Later This Week

CLEVELAND — It's another chilly night out there but at least the light snow is fading from today's Clipper system. Single digits and teens are likely tonight with drier air building in. Monday looks awesome with some sunshine and temps warming to near freezing. It gets even better Tuesday with 40s likely and dry weather for much of the day.

A much stronger system will be moving toward our region by Tuesday night and Wednesday. This next winter storm could bring significant impacts from Wednesday through early Friday. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we go through the week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Frigid start to Sunday

Increasing clouds overnight

Highs near 30 Sunday

Few snow showers on Sunday

Milder weather by Tuesday with 40s likely

DETAILED FORECAST

Tonight: Snow ending but still cold. | Low: 10º

Monday: More sunshine. Slightly Warmer. | High: 31º

Tuesday: Rain Late. Mild. | High: 43º

Wednesday: Rain/mix/snow likely. Falling temps. | High: 38º

Thursday: Mix to snow likely. Getting colder again. Precipitation could be heavy at times.| High: 27º

Friday: Final flakes. Much colder.| High: 16º

