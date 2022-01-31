FORECAST: Major Winter Storm Could Impact Area Later This Week

CLEVELAND — It's another chilly night out there but at least the light snow is fading from today's Clipper system. Single digits and teens are likely tonight with drier air building in. Monday looks awesome with some sunshine and temps warming to near freezing. It gets even better Tuesday with 40s likely and dry weather for much of the day.
A much stronger system will be moving toward our region by Tuesday night and Wednesday. This next winter storm could bring significant impacts from Wednesday through early Friday. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we go through the week!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Frigid start to Sunday
- Increasing clouds overnight
- Highs near 30 Sunday
- Few snow showers on Sunday
- Milder weather by Tuesday with 40s likely
DETAILED FORECAST
Tonight: Snow ending but still cold. | Low: 10º
Monday: More sunshine. Slightly Warmer. | High: 31º
Tuesday: Rain Late. Mild. | High: 43º
Wednesday: Rain/mix/snow likely. Falling temps. | High: 38º
Thursday: Mix to snow likely. Getting colder again. Precipitation could be heavy at times.| High: 27º
Friday: Final flakes. Much colder.| High: 16º
