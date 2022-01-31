FORECAST: Major winter storm heading our way midweek

CLEVELAND — Here comes the sunshine! We're bright but still chilly today. We're back near 30º this afternoon. We're even warmer tomorrow with temps closer to 40º. Maybe mid-40s south of Cleveland. Enjoy it because the big story this week isn't the thaw... it's our next major winter storm.

Our next winter storm will bring significant impacts from Wednesday through Friday. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. Everyone gets rain Wednesday with temps still above 32º. Likely upper 30s with a quick drop late in the day. That means rain changes to ice then snow. When that happens depends entirely on where you live. it'll happen sooner west and later east. In fact, some spots may hang out around 32º for hours on Thursday meaning significant ice accumulations likely.

Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we go through the week!

Monday: More sunshine. Slightly Warmer. | High: 29º

Tuesday: Breezy w/ filtered sunshine followed by rain arriving overnight into Wed. | High: 41º

Wednesday: Rain likely most of the day before the cold air arrives. | High: 38º

Thursday: MAJOR WINTER STORM:Rain changing to ice then snow early and lingering all day.| High: 25º

Friday: Snow shutting down as temps dive even lower.| High: 15º

