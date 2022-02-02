FORECAST: Major Winter Storm impacting all of northern Ohio

CLEVELAND — WINTER STORM WARNING in place for almost ALL of northern Ohio.

There is a LOT to unfold with this storm. Timing, precip, temperatures, location... all important. Rain rolling in midday through the afternoon & evening will have it's own issues before the cold. Plan on snow melt plus downpours leading to high water. Frozen rivers and creeks will compound the slow runoff. Be aware of the roads and take it easy today.

The cold air starts encroaching in this afternoon. That means a transition from rain to freezing rain and then sleet for most late afternoon through the evening. It'll happen later east than west and take longer to fully change over to snow south. So we have rain, then freezing rain, then sleet all before the snow. Once it changes to snow it's all snow until late Thursday.

Then it's all about the cold. With the snow numbers I'm not too worried about power outages. With the ice number though... I am. Especially south of Canton. Check out the ice and snow numbers above. any ice totals over 1/2" are significant.

Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we get closer to this event!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Rain Wednesday, some of it heavy

Changing to ice & snow Wednesday evening

Heavy snow and mixed precip likely Thursday

Significant impacts likely Thu/Fri

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain likely changing to a mix by evening. Falling temps. | High: 45º

Thursday: MAJOR WINTER STORM: Heavy snow possible all day. Some sleet/freezing rain mixing in at times. | High: 27º

Friday: Light snow and flurries early.| High: 20º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cold. | High: 22º

