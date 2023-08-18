Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Make plans to enjoy an absolutely incredible weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:03 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 06:03:40-04

CLEVELAND — Drying and clearing out this morning with and INCREDIBLE next few days ahead. Northwest winds keeping temps a bit cooler today but the rebound will be a big one!

Only lower 70s today with lower 50s overnight. Open the windows! Then shut them tomorrow because we're near 80º by Saturday afternoon. Middle 80s likely Sunday and pushing 90º by Monday.

We're not talking rain again until the middle of next week.

What To Expect:

  • Great sunshine today
  • Gusty NW wind (Be safe on beaches)
  • Fall-like chill tonight
  • Heat building this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 73º

Saturday: Dry & warming. | High: 78º

Sunday: Warming up & staying dry. | High: 85º

Monday: Super warm and humid. | High: 87º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018