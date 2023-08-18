FORECAST: Make plans to enjoy an absolutely incredible weekend

CLEVELAND — Drying and clearing out this morning with and INCREDIBLE next few days ahead. Northwest winds keeping temps a bit cooler today but the rebound will be a big one!

Only lower 70s today with lower 50s overnight. Open the windows! Then shut them tomorrow because we're near 80º by Saturday afternoon. Middle 80s likely Sunday and pushing 90º by Monday.

We're not talking rain again until the middle of next week.

What To Expect:



Great sunshine today

Gusty NW wind (Be safe on beaches)

Fall-like chill tonight

Heat building this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Sunshine coming back. | High: 73º

Saturday: Dry & warming. | High: 78º

Sunday: Warming up & staying dry. | High: 85º

Monday: Super warm and humid. | High: 87º

