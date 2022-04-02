FORECAST: Many active days ahead

CLEVELAND — Saturday starts frigid with temperatures around freezing and looks to be seasonable cool with highs near 50. Expect sunshine mixing with clouds early and increasing clouds during the day. Rain showers will arrive toward evening and increase overnight.
Rain mixing with a little wet snow will continue for Sunday morning. Any accumulation looks minor, but plan for slick spots. Highs on Sunday reach up to the mid 40s. It looks to dry out throughout the day on Sunday.
The next week looks SOGGY! Expect several rounds of rain throughout the weel/
Stick with the Power of 5 weather team to keep up with all of the latest weather!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Sunny start to Saturday
- Increasing clouds
- Dry & more seasonable Saturday
- Rain late Saturday
- Mix early on Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: More sunshine and more seasonable. Rain moves in late.| High: 50º
Sunday: Rain and wet flakes - especially early. Breezy.| High: 45º
Monday: Cloudy with another round of rain/snow possible. | High: 49º
Tuesday: PM Rain likely. Warmer | High: 57º
Wednesday: Rain increases. Even milder. | High: 63º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter