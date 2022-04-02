FORECAST: Many active days ahead

CLEVELAND — Saturday starts frigid with temperatures around freezing and looks to be seasonable cool with highs near 50. Expect sunshine mixing with clouds early and increasing clouds during the day. Rain showers will arrive toward evening and increase overnight.

Rain mixing with a little wet snow will continue for Sunday morning. Any accumulation looks minor, but plan for slick spots. Highs on Sunday reach up to the mid 40s. It looks to dry out throughout the day on Sunday.

The next week looks SOGGY! Expect several rounds of rain throughout the weel/

Sunny start to Saturday

Increasing clouds

Dry & more seasonable Saturday

Rain late Saturday

Mix early on Sunday

Saturday: More sunshine and more seasonable. Rain moves in late.| High: 50º

Sunday: Rain and wet flakes - especially early. Breezy.| High: 45º

Monday: Cloudy with another round of rain/snow possible. | High: 49º

Tuesday: PM Rain likely. Warmer | High: 57º

Wednesday: Rain increases. Even milder. | High: 63º

