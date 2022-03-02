FORECAST: March is here but winter isn't letting go

Watch
CLEVELAND — Temperatures stay a bit above average on Wednesday with highs between 45 & 50 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy all day. A strong Arctic Cold Front approaches the area on Wednesday evening. Expect late afternoon and evening rain showers mixing with and changing over to scattered snow into early Thursday morning. Snowfall totals should remain well below 1 inch in most spots.

Much colder air invades on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

By Friday we start the rebound again and by Saturday we're talking 50s again! We're also talking rain again... Plan on a SOAKER Sunday with some even warmer temperatures in the 60s.

FORECAST HEADLINES

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Sun helping us rebound
  • Better shot at rain late Wednesday
  • Rain mixing to snow late Wednesday - early Thursday
  • MUCH colder again Thursday with lake effect snow early
  • Much warmer/wetter by the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler with a light rain/snow mix possible late. | High: 49º

Thursday: MUCH colder with a shot at snow early. | High: 24º

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. | High: 38º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. | High: 62º

Sunday: AM showers. Windy & warm. | High: 64º

