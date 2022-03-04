FORECAST: Marching into the weekend with warmer temps

CLEVELAND — If we know anything about March, it's that march is wild. The temperatures swings, the thunder, the snow the flood potential... you name it.. March has it all. And we have (almost) all of it these next few days.

Today is one of the more "calm" days. We're starting out with widespread heavy frost. Clear & calm overnight so temps took a dive into the teens. Clouds won't come back until this afternoon though, so plan on sun! That'll help us get back to more seasonable temps, near 40º.

Clouds tonight keep us frost-free and south winds tomorrow continue the thaw. We're pushing into the 60s both Saturday & Sunday. The main difference between the days will be rain. Saturday is dry, Sunday is soaked. May even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Enjoy it, winter returns next week with rain changing to snow Monday into Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Much more seasonable today

Much warmer this weekend

Much wetter Sunday

Much colder next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. | High: 65º

Sunday: Rain likely with an occasional rumble of thunder. Windy & warm. | High: 64º

Monday: Rain transitioning to snow late. Colder| High: 41º

Tuesday: Lingering snow showers. Colder | High: 37º

