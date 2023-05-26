FORECAST: Memorial Day Weekend

CLEVELAND — After a frosty start to the day, a gradual warm-up begins today with temperatures in the 60s along the lakeshore and lower 70s inland with abundant sunshine!

We continue to warm into the middle 70s for Saturday with dry weather and sunshine with high clouds winning out all day.

Sunday and Monday see high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 70s. Again, sunshine should be the rule through out the holiday weekend. Sunday could feature more clouds with showers in southern Ohio and... there is very slim change for a shower in one or two spots on Monday. Plan for 80s next week! Enjoy!

What To Expect

Milder Friday

Not as cold tonight

GREAT Memorial Day Weekend!

Slim chances at rain over the next week

Heating up next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bit milder, staying dry. Warmer inland. | High: 66º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 73º

Sunday: Looking good! | High: 76º

Memorial Day: Warming up, mainly dry. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Toasty temps, mainly dry. | High: 81º

