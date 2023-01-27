FORECAST: Midday sunshine before our next shot at snow

CLEVELAND — Snow fading this morning but it will be a cold and blustery all day. Highs will be in the lower and middle 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. A clipper from the northwest late Friday evening means more snow. Plan on another round of scattered snow for the entire area. Most of us will see a good dusting of snow. Higher ground areas of the snow belt east of Cleveland could see an inch or 2 into Saturday morning.
The Friday cold front will stall across Northern Ohio Saturday morning and then shift back north over Lake Erie early Sunday. Another wave of low pressure will bring a round of rain showers mixing with a little snow for Sunday.
Stay tuned for more details...
What To Expect:
- Midday sunshine!!!
- Clipper late Friday/early Saturday
- More rain & wet snow for Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Clipper snow late. Cold & blustery. | High: 34º
Saturday: Snow ending early. Seasonal. | High: 40º
Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 35º
Monday: Few flakes.| High: 32º
Tuesday: Mainly dry. Some sun?! | High: 28º
