FORECAST: Mild & Dry For Father's Day Sunday & Juneteenth, Much Hotter By Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Beautiful weather will stick around for the rest of Father's Day & Juneteenth Weekend with dry weather likely. Wind has settled down and will be out of the north today likely around 10 mph or less.

We climb to the low to mid 70s today with plenty of sun early and less wind as high pressure builds in. Clouds will get a little thicker late today and tonight. Warm front arrives Monday with a low shower chance and we are back in the summer heat Tuesday and Wednesday with 90s likely!

Have a fantastic Father's Day and Juneteenth!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cooler weekend

Lower humidity

Looking great for Father's Day

Heating up a lot by Tuesday

Few showers with warm front Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Pleasant and perfect for Dad. Not as windy. | High: 72º

Monday: Few showers possible. Seasonable.| High: 83º

Tuesday: Heating up! | High: 93º

Wednesday: Still hot with a few storms possible.| High: 91º

