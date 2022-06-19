Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Mild & Dry For Father's Day Sunday & Juneteenth, Much Hotter By Tuesday

Cleveland Weather from News 5
7dayfcstweb.jpg
Posted at 8:03 AM, Jun 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-19 08:03:24-04

CLEVELAND — Beautiful weather will stick around for the rest of Father's Day & Juneteenth Weekend with dry weather likely. Wind has settled down and will be out of the north today likely around 10 mph or less.

We climb to the low to mid 70s today with plenty of sun early and less wind as high pressure builds in. Clouds will get a little thicker late today and tonight. Warm front arrives Monday with a low shower chance and we are back in the summer heat Tuesday and Wednesday with 90s likely!

Have a fantastic Father's Day and Juneteenth!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cooler weekend
  • Lower humidity
  • Looking great for Father's Day
  • Heating up a lot by Tuesday
  • Few showers with warm front Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Pleasant and perfect for Dad. Not as windy. | High: 72º

Monday: Few showers possible. Seasonable.| High: 83º

Tuesday: Heating up! | High: 93º

Wednesday: Still hot with a few storms possible.| High: 91º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018