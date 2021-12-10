FORECAST: Mild today but storms return tonight followed by more wind/cold

CLEVELAND — HIGH WIND WATCH for Saturday: Cuyahoga, Lake, Northern Ashtabula, Lorain, Erie, & Ottawa Counties. Wind gusts above 50 mph are possible during the day Saturday. Potential for trees and powerline damage.

We're cloudy today but much milder. Temperatures by the this afternoon are in the 50s! The warming last all the way into Saturday. Temps jumping closer to 60º by Saturday morning.

It's not just warm air though. Plan ahead for strong storms and damaging wind. Storms overnight will have heavy rain occasional lightning and an even higher threat for wind damage. Winds gusting to 50mph while the storms are rolling through.

Once the cold front moves by and the storms fade out early Saturday, temperatures will tumble into the 30s by sunset. Strong winds will continue through Saturday evening with wind gusts above 50 miles per hour, especially near the lake shore. Non-thunderstorm wind damage and power outages will be a concern.

That cold air blowing over Lake Erie could give us a few snow showers late Saturday. Thankfully the winds relax heading into Sunday with some sun in the forecast for the Browns game.

FORECAST HEADLINES

50s likely Friday with evening rain

60s early Saturday with AM showers

High winds could cause power problems Saturday

Temps take a DIVE Saturday afternoon

Much cooler Sunday for the Browns Game

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy. Evening rain showers. | High: 55º

Saturday: HIGH WIND WATCH! AM Rain & thunderstorms followed by strong winds. Gusts over 50 mph.| High: 62º (Dropping to 35º by sunset)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. | High: 45º

Monday: Mainly sunny & mild. | High: 48º

