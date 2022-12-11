FORECAST: More Clouds and Chilly Temps on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Spotty shower chances will be with us this morning across NE Ohio. Otherwise, look for more clouds to stick around the region today. High temperatures will be around 40 for the next several days. A few lake effect flurries/snow showers will be possible during the overnight into the day on Monday. All of the rain & snow chances look to be very light with minimal accumulation.
A more powerful system is expected to move in Wednesday Afternoon and into the day on Thursday with more rain and possibly some thunder. Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers and or a rain/snow mix.
Stay up to date right here and stay dry...
What To Expect:
- Cloudy skies on Sunday
- Mainly dry Sunday
- Chilly for start of week
- Lake effect snow Monday (light)
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: Spotty Shower. Mostly Cloudy. | High: 40º
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated light snow. | High 39º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 42º
Wednesday: PM Rain Showers. | High: 42º
Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. | High: 43º
Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 38º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 37º
