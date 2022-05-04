FORECAST: More Clouds and Cool Temps

CLEVELAND — The severe Weather threat has ended as a cold front slides through the area this morning. A few lingering showers are falling and will likely linger through the late morning and early afternoon. This is especially true along the lakeshore.

Behind today's system, look for cooler temperatures to return. Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Another round of rain moves into NE Ohio late Thursday and continue into Friday and even part of Saturday! High temperatures those three days will hang in the lower and middle 60s.

We will dry out just in time for Mother's Day. Look for sunshine and mild temperatures between 65 & 70 degrees for Sunday! Temperatures really climb next week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Severe storm threat has ended for the night

A few showers and cooler by sunrise Wednesday

A chilly Wednesday

Cooler weather returns for the rest of the work week with more rain

Mild & dry for Mother's Day

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers end. Cloudy and cooler.| High: 55º

Thursday: Few PM showers.| High: 61º

Friday: Rain likely.| High: 62º

Saturday: Few showers. Slightly cooler.| High: 61º

Sunday: Warmer and brighter for Mother's Day.| High: 65º

