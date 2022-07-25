CLEVELAND — We're looking good the rest of the day. Last night's storms are gone and the sun is coming out. Plan on some debris from the wind overnight but the cleanup should be an easy one today. Damage is limited.

We're holding onto the 70s all day thanks to a breezy northwest wind and a sun/cloud mix. Clouds thicken even more overnight into Tuesday with quite a bit of rain expected. The steadiest rain should be south of Cleveland but if you have anything planned outside; plan for rain.

By the middle of the week we'll start talking about thunderstorms returning with more humidity but it doesn't last all the way into the weekend. Our weekend looks dry with more sun again.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

What To Expect:

Much more comfortable today

Cooler, less humid

Rain returns Tuesday

Humidity returns mid-week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Drying out with a mix of sun & clouds. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers with the steadiest rain south of Cleveland.| High: 78º

Wednesday: A few thunderstorms. | High: 82º

Thursday: A few thunderstorms. | High: 83º

Friday: Showers possible, cooler. | High: 78º

