CLEVELAND — Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for your Tuesday with highs near 80. Humidity stays lower thru the day. A stray rain shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon south of US Route 30 from Mansfield to Wooster to Canton.

By the middle of the week we'll start talking about a few thunderstorms returning with a little more humidity for Wednesday and Thursday.

We will dry out and clear out just in time for the weekend. Saturday & Sunday look fantastic with highs in the lower 80s and lots of sunshine!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

What To Expect:

More clouds Tuesday

A few showers Tuesday, mainly south

More thunderstorms Wednesday & Thursday

A warm, dry weekend ahead



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A cloud/sun mix. Isolated rain showers south.| High: 80º

Wednesday: A few thunderstorms. | High: 83º

Thursday: A few thunderstorms. | High: 84º

Friday: AM showers possible, warm. | High: 79º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 78º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. | High: 84º

