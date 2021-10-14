FORECAST: More clouds, more warmth all followed by more rain

CLEVELAND — TWO MORE WARM DAYS. Enjoy them. Rainy, windy and much cooler weather is right around the corner. Clouds ahead of the rain will fill our sky most of today. Plan on a stray morning shower followed by slightly better t-shower chance this evening. Most of today is dry though. Dry and warm!

That cold front will be a bit closer on Friday. That means much better rain chances Friday afternoon. A few storms could contain strong winds just in time for your high school football games Friday evening. Friday stays warm with highs in the 70s.

Saturday looks windy, wet and much cooler as scattered showers continue thru the day. Winds could gust above 30 mph at times with temperatures slowly falling into the 50s during the afternoon.

We dry out heading into Sunday as the cooler air settles in. Plan on 40s for tailgating followed by a game in the 50s to near 60º!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Isolated t-showers Thursday

Soaking rain Friday & Saturday

Few strong storms possible Friday

Drier and cooler for Browns Sunday

Taste of fall this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated T-showers. High: 82º

Friday: Rain and a few strong storms likely. Still warm. High: 78º

Saturday: Rainy & windy with chilly temps. Wind gusts to 35 mph. High: 60º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 61º

