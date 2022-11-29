FORECAST: More Clouds, More Warmth and Rain Returns

CLEVELAND — Temperatures will then bump up on Tuesday and Wednesday into the low to mid 50s. Another, strong cold front arrives late morning/early afternoon on Wednesday. So those warm temps will be short lived. In fact temperatures will quickly drop thru the 40s during the afternoon in Wednesday. Expect scattered rain showers and even a rumble of thunder Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Most of us will be dry by Wednesday afternoon as the cold front moves quickly east. There could be a couple of rain or snow showers along the lake shore east of Cleveland through early evening. It will be WINDY Tuesday night and Wednesday as well with wind gusts to near 40 mph at times.

What To Expect:

Dry & milder Tuesday

Brief warm up Tues and Wed

Colder air returns as we end the week

Rainy weather Tuesday night thru Wednesday morning



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Briefly dry. Breezy. Rain late.| High: 53º

Wednesday: Scattered AM showers. Temps fall.| High: 54º Early

Thursday: AM Lake Effect Snow. Colder. | High: 37º

Friday: Some Sunshine. Warmer. Windy. | High: 50º

Saturday: Early showers. Some PM sunshine. Windy. Falling temps.| High: 54º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 43º

Monday: Showers Possible. Not as Chilly.| High: 49º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: