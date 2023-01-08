FORECAST: More Clouds. Scattered Mix Possible.

CLEVELAND — Your Sunday will be a seasonable one, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Another disturbance brings the chance for mixed showers to the area Sunday PM. This time it will take aim at our southern communities!

Temps will climb slightly into the 40s early next week. A stray shower will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise look for a dry start to the new work week.

More rain and even a rain/snow mix will be moving into NE Ohio as we end the week into the start of next weekend.

What To Expect:

The chill is back!

More Clouds

Scattered Mix

Drier to start work week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Few snow/rain showers possible especially south. | High: 37º

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chilly.| High: 40º

Tuesday: More clouds, stray shower, bit milder. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Near normal temps. | High: 39º

Thursday: Dry start. Seasonable | High: 39º

Friday: Showers Likely. Touch Warmer. | High: 44º

Saturday: Rain/Snow Showers. Colder. | High: 39º

