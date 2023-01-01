FORECAST: More clouds to start 2023

CLEVELAND — Happy New Year! Expect more clouds than sun again today with a few more light showers for your New Year's Day plans.

Hit or miss rain chances continue early next week with another warm up! Temperatures will be the warmest by Tuesday, as highs climb to the mid 60s! While the warm temperatures will be nice, it will be difficult to enjoy them. Plan for heavier and widespread rain throughout the day on Tuesday. The warm up does not last long either.

Colder air will begin to return as we head into the middle and the end of next week, as highs fall to around 50 on Wednesday, and then into the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. A few flakes will be possible as well for the end of the week.

Happy New Year NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

Patchy fog

Few showers NYD

Above average temps

Warming up

Rain likely on Tuesday

Cooler end to the week



Daily Breakdown:

New Years Day: Few Rain Showers. Cool, but still above average | High: 48º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower. | High: 53º

Tuesday: Rain showers. Warmer again. | High: 62º

Wednesday: More rain showers. Not as warm. | High: 50º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mix possible. Colder. | High: 39º

Friday: Few Flakes. Cold. | High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Cold. | High: 38º

