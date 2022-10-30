FORECAST: More clouds today but still mild... before the rain

CLEVELAND — Sunday stays mild with highs, once again, in the middle 60s. Clouds will continue to filter in and thicken up. Rain showers will begin to move in, but not until after dark. So you should have many dry daylight hours Sunday for outdoor activities.
Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for rain showers. Looks like it could be wet at times for the Browns Game as well.
Tracking more warmth and drier conditions move in for the middle of next week, with highs around 70 by Wednesday and Thursday
Have a great one!
What To Expect:
- Mild and dry for most of Sunday
- More Clouds Sunday; Rain late
- Scattered light rain for Halloween
- Big warmth late week
Daily Breakdown:
Sunday: More clouds but still mild. Isolated showers late.| High: 65º
Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild. Light showers for Trick or treat and Browns Game.| High: 64º (Evening Temps in the 50s)
Tuesday: Scattered light showers. Mild.| High: 63º
Wednesday: Drier & Warmer.| High: 66º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 69º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 70º
Saturday: More clouds. Warm.| High: 68º
