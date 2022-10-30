FORECAST: More clouds today but still mild... before the rain

CLEVELAND — Sunday stays mild with highs, once again, in the middle 60s. Clouds will continue to filter in and thicken up. Rain showers will begin to move in, but not until after dark. So you should have many dry daylight hours Sunday for outdoor activities.

Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for rain showers. Looks like it could be wet at times for the Browns Game as well.

Tracking more warmth and drier conditions move in for the middle of next week, with highs around 70 by Wednesday and Thursday

Have a great one!

What To Expect:

Mild and dry for most of Sunday

More Clouds Sunday; Rain late

Scattered light rain for Halloween

Big warmth late week



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: More clouds but still mild. Isolated showers late.| High: 65º

Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild. Light showers for Trick or treat and Browns Game.| High: 64º (Evening Temps in the 50s)

Tuesday: Scattered light showers. Mild.| High: 63º

Wednesday: Drier & Warmer.| High: 66º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 69º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 70º

Saturday: More clouds. Warm.| High: 68º

