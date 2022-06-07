FORECAST - More comfortable but still unsettled

CLEVELAND — Looking like an ACTIVE week with thunderstorms and heavy rain. If you plan it out right though, you may still be able to get things done in the dry time.

Widespread rain slowing down this morning as more comfortable air settles in. I still can't rule out a few afternoon t-storms along the cold front, but coverage should be limited. Highs reach into the lower and middle 70s.

We're hanging out in the 70s the rest of the week. Plan on another round of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday, with isolated showers Friday and Saturday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Soggy AM drive Tuesday

A few afternoon storms

More comfortable temps settling in

More rain Wednesday night/early Thursday

Limited rain Thursday and Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Widespread AM rain followed. Isolated PM storms.| High: 72º

Wednesday: Dry start, Rain Late. | High: 75º

Thursday: Wet start, Drying afternoon. | High: 73º

Friday: Slim shot for rain and pleasant. | High: 72º

