FORECAST: More heat, more humidity and more flooding downpours

CLEVELAND — A cold front will stall out across Ohio thru Friday. As a result, more widely scattered thunderstorms are likely tonight thru Friday. Any storm will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of more than 1 inch, perhaps leading to some brief flooding. Thursday night's low temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be muggy all night with some patchy fog in spots.

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule on Friday with highs climbing up to near 83. Widely scattered storms could chase you indoors for a little while Friday and Friday evening.

Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible Saturday & Sunday thru the weekend with highs thru Sunday in the middle and upper 80s.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

More widely scattered Friday storms

Heavy rain threat continues thru Friday evening

Very warm & muggy Saturday/Sunday

Isolated weekend storms, too

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Widely scattered storms. Some with heavy rain. | High: 84º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. | High: 87º

Sunday: Spotty rain and a few storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 88º

Monday: Storms increase ahead of cold front.| High: 86º

Tuesday: Scattered storms. | High: 79º

