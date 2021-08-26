FORECAST: More heat, more humidity, more storms

CLEVELAND — Rain & storms will fade out overnight with some clearing. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy and bottom out near 70 degrees by sunrise.

Its another hot and muggy day on Thursday. Skies will mix with clouds and sunshine thru the day. There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms here and there by late afternoon & evening. Any storm could produce heavy rainfall. Highs will jump back up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with "feels like" temperatures in the lower and middle 90s.

Hot and muggy weather hangs around thru the weekend with highs 85 to 90 each day and isolated thunderstorms each afternoon.

We'll let you know about and severe warnings as the storms pop-up.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Warm & muggy tonight

More heat & humidity Thursday

A few pop-up storms

Staying hot & humid through the weekend

Isolated storms each day

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 8º

Friday: Still hot & humid with a few storms. | High: 8º

Saturday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 89º

Sunday: Still hot & humid with isolated storms. | High: 89º

