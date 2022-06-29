CLEVELAND — A weak cold front will drop into Northern Ohio during the day on Wednesday. Expect a few scattered clouds with the front. A stray shower cannot be ruled out across the area, but most of us will stay dry. The best chance for a Wednesday shower will be close to the lakeshore. High temperatures will reach into the lower and middle 80s with low humidity.

We're slowly climbing back into the 90s as the week rolls on. Expect 90-degree temperatures both Thursday and Friday. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible with the next cold front Friday evening and Friday night. Isolated thundershowers could linger into Saturday morning. But the rest of the weekend looks dry & warm all the way thru the 4th of July Holiday weekend!

The heat won't last into the weekend though. Our next strong cold front will drop us back into the 70s and 80s for the weekend. In the meantime, enjoy the weather we have now.

Have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Another warm, dry Wednesday

Highs in the lower 80s

Heating up again late week

90s return Thursday and Friday

Thunderstorms return late Friday

Dry for the 4th

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun and heating up. | High: 83º

Thursday: Lots of sun. Hot again. | High: 90º

Friday: Hot & humid. Isolated late day storms. | High: 91º

Saturday: Cloud/sun mix. Isolated AM showers. | High: 79º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. | High: 80º

4th of July: Mostly sunny. | High: 85º

Tuesday: Pop-up t-storms likely. | High: 85º

