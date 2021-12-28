FORECAST: More Rain and Snow Possible For Your Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Most of the morning should be quiet with just a slim shot for a brief rain or snow shower.
Temperatures climb to around 40 by early afternoon but dip back to the 30s by mid-late afternoon.
That means widespread rain building in for the afternoon could switch over to a quick burst of snow for the evening rush.
Northern half of the area could pick up around a trace to 2" of accumulation. Be careful for the drive home as some roads will be wet & slushy.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- More rain and snow expected Tuesday and early Wednesday
- Expect bursts of wet snow for Tuesday PM drive
- Some rain tonight could be heavy at times
- Lots of temperature ups and downs this week
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Scattered PM rain changing to snow at times by late PM. Snow accumulation of trace to 2" possible. | High: 40º
Wednesday: Few rain showers early. Cloudy skies. | High: 48º
Thursday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 43º
New Year's Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain shower late.| High: 45º
New Year's Day: Warmer and wetter. | High: 50º
Sunday: Cloudy skies. Falling temperatures with light snow possible. | AM High: 36º
