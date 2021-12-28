FORECAST: More Rain and Snow Possible For Your Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Most of the morning should be quiet with just a slim shot for a brief rain or snow shower.

Temperatures climb to around 40 by early afternoon but dip back to the 30s by mid-late afternoon.

That means widespread rain building in for the afternoon could switch over to a quick burst of snow for the evening rush.

Northern half of the area could pick up around a trace to 2" of accumulation. Be careful for the drive home as some roads will be wet & slushy.

FORECAST HEADLINES

More rain and snow expected Tuesday and early Wednesday

Expect bursts of wet snow for Tuesday PM drive

Some rain tonight could be heavy at times

Lots of temperature ups and downs this week

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered PM rain changing to snow at times by late PM. Snow accumulation of trace to 2" possible. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Few rain showers early. Cloudy skies. | High: 48º

Thursday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 43º

New Year's Eve: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a rain shower late.| High: 45º

New Year's Day: Warmer and wetter. | High: 50º

Sunday: Cloudy skies. Falling temperatures with light snow possible. | AM High: 36º

