FORECAST: More rain and strong storms are possible on Thursday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:14 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 06:24:46-04

CLEVELAND — Intense storms with torrential rainfall impacted much of the area yesterday evening and we are not done yet. Additional showers and storms are possible on Thursday along with a surge of temperatures and humidity.

The "Heat Dome" is a dome of high pressure sitting to our west and is expected to cause temps to SOAR with higher humidity. We are expected to jump into the lower & to upper 80. Feels like temperatures could be closer to 100 degrees thanks to higher dew points. It will be warmest in our western communities and cooler to the east.

More storms are expected today through Friday morning as a cold front slide through tonight/Friday. Some storms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night could become severe with heavy rain, brief damaging wind gusts & isolated tornadoes. After the heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, we will be closely monitoring rain rates and flooding issues.

Following the cold front, Friday looks a bit cooler with highs near 80s. Temperatures will be below average by this weekend. Be safe and plan ahead for the heat and storms.

What To Expect:

  • Hotter and humid on Thursday
  • Flirting with 90 degrees
  • More storms Thursday/Friday
  • Cooler weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Few t-showers possible early then late. More clouds. Hot. | High: 90º

Friday: Few T-showers. | High: 79º

Saturday: Slim rain chance. Much cooler. | High: 76º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 74º

