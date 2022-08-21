FORECAST: More Rain & Storms Before Pattern Shifts Later This Week

CLEVELAND — There will be a decent shot for storms through midnight with storms likely fading overnight. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe early tonight with a few 50-60 mph wind gusts & locally heavy rain that could cause a few flooding issues.
More showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday as some of you head back to work and school. Severe threat will be much lower but some heavy downpours could lead to a few additional flooding issues. So watch out for any water on roads!
Few storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon, mainly for our eastern counties. But a drier and slightly warmer weather pattern returns by the middle of the week with temperatures climbing to the 80s.
Small rain chances return by Friday.
What To Expect:
- More showers and storms tonight
- Unsettled Monday with more storms
- Few storms Tuesday east
- Mild start to the week
- Heating up later this week
Daily Breakdown:
Tonight: Showers and storms, especially before midnight. A few could be strong. | Low: 66º
Monday: Unsettled with more rain & storms.| High: 77º
Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 79º
Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 81º
Thursday: Warmer and still dry.| High: 83º
