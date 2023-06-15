FORECAST: More Rain & Storms on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Dry weather will be accompanied by some sunshine Thursday morning as temperatures quickly recover into the middle 70 by early afternoon. The dry weather will be short-lived though. Another cold front will sweep south across the area by late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are likely with the front through the evening hours.

Plan for storms to increase after 5 pm and will likely continue overnight into early Friday. A few of the storms could contain very gusty winds and some severe hail this evening from 6 pm - 12 am.

A few lingering spotty showers are possible on Friday with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will begin to see drier and warmer conditions return to NE Ohio, just in time for the weekend! Temperatures will slowly warm into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and around 80 for Father's Day.

What To Expect:

A dry and warm Thursday morning

Scattered storms return by late Thursday PM

Dry weather Friday thru Sunday

Slowly warming for Fathers Day

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Scattered PM showers/storm.| High: 76º

Friday: More clouds. Stray shower.| High: 70º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 76º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Warm. | High: 81º

Monday: Few Showers possible. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Showers possible.| High: 78º

