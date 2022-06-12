FORECAST: More scattered storms

CLEVELAND — Plan for hit & miss thunderstorms & rain for the rest of your weekend and into early next weekend.

We are waking up to a few spotty showers Sunday morning. After a brief lull in the activity, more showers and storms are expected as a cold front will drop into the area by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Risk for severe weather has decreased for the northern half of the area Sunday. But the southern half of the area remains in a low Category 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday PM...main threats are 60 mph winds. More storms are expected late Monday and during the day Tuesday with a warm front. There is another chance for severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A huge warming trend is likely by Wednesday with near record heat in the middle 90s expected. Heat index values could exceed 100...so get the AC ready!

FORECAST HEADLINES

AM t-showers & PM Scattered thunderstorms on Sunday

Could be strong to severe, especially south

Another severe risk posted for Monday night

BIG heat by Wednesday & Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: AM T-showers & PM Scattered thunderstorms. Few could be severe.| High: 80º

Monday: Getting Warmer. Storms late.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Scattered rain & thunder. Warmer. | High: 87º

Wednesday: VERY hot & humid. Near record heat.| High: 94º

Thursday: Stays hot, spotty storms.| High: 90º

