FORECAST: More Snow

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week.

The next round will start early Sunday afternoon and with the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well. Additional accumulation is likely late Sunday and will continue into Monday.Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are likely and could impact the roads. This is especially true in the snow belt.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Geauga, inland Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Lake Counties from 12 pm Sunday until 7 am Monday. Plan for icy, snowy, slick spots and periods of low visibility on the roads. Use extra caution.

Safe travels and enjoy the dry time when we get it!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Wind chills in the 20s all day

More snow Sunday afternoon/evening

Lake effect snow on Monday morning

One more round late Monday



DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Snow showers/squalls .| High: 38º

Monday: Lake effect snow early. Another round late| High: 38º

Tuesday: Another wintry mix. Mainly early | High: 42º

Wednesday: Bit milder and drier. | High: 46º

