Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: More Snow

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 08:58:13-05

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week.

The next round will start early Sunday afternoon and with the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well. Additional accumulation is likely late Sunday and will continue into Monday.Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are likely and could impact the roads. This is especially true in the snow belt.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Geauga, inland Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Lake Counties from 12 pm Sunday until 7 am Monday. Plan for icy, snowy, slick spots and periods of low visibility on the roads. Use extra caution.

Safe travels and enjoy the dry time when we get it!

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Wind chills in the 20s all day
  • More snow Sunday afternoon/evening
  • Lake effect snow on Monday morning
  • One more round late Monday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Snow showers/squalls .| High: 38º

Monday: Lake effect snow early. Another round late| High: 38º

Tuesday: Another wintry mix. Mainly early | High: 42º

Wednesday: Bit milder and drier. | High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018