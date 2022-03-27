FORECAST: More Snow For Some, Cold For All

CLEVELAND — Winter has made its return this weekend across Northern Ohio. Grab the coats and snow snow shovels with accumulating snow possible for some.

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 2pm Sunday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga & Inland parts of Ashtabula county. An additional 1-3" of snow is possible across the snowbelt through Sunday night. Most locations will pick up less than 2'' of snow.

Lake effect snow is likely early on Sunday and will gradually come to an end throughout the day. Temperatures will be int he 20s all day Sunday...that's 20-25 degrees below normal! Wind chills at times Sunday and Monday morning will be in the single digits! Brrr!

A wintry mix is back late Tuesday followed by a huge warming trend the middle of next week and more rain.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Falling temperatures

Lake effect snow on Sunday

Slippery spots

Single digit wind chills on Sunday

Spring returns by Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Even colder with lake effect snow slowly ends. | High: 28º

Monday: Drier and chilly. Isolated flakes | High: 30º

Tuesday: Wintry mix possible late. | High: 40º

Wednesday: Much warmer. | High: 64º

Thursday: Much warmer and wetter.| High: 66º

