FORECAST: More Storms Ahead

CLEVELAND — Our stagnant weather pattern is just a memory now! Spotty strong storms will mess with us as we go through the evening, fading around midnight. There's a slim shot a few storms could be severe with a wind gust near 60 mph and quarter size hail. Storms will be slow moving, so localized heavy rain/flooding will be possible. We are mild tonight with lows near 60 degrees and warm Sunday with highs near 80.

Most of Sunday should be dry but a cold front will slide through the area Sunday. Expect an isolated shower or storm during the day with widespread showers and thunder Sunday night and into Monday. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Cooler air arrives once again to start next week with highs in the 60s Monday through Wednesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Staying mild tonight with a few strong storms early

Storms fading overnight

Plenty of dry time Sunday

Isolated shower or storm possible Sunday, most of the day is dry

Much more seasonable next week with more rain Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Spotty strong storms, mainly before midnight.| Low: 62º

Sunday: Isolated storms possible. Rain & storms likely overnight.| High: 81º

Monday: AM Showers Likely. Cooler| High:

