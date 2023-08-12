FORECAST: More storms for Saturday

CLEVELAND — We are not done yet. Another round of storms are expected, especially Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible, with every mode of severe weather possible, but damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the biggest threats. Flooding will be possible especially since many communities picked up heavy rain on Friday. Temperatures will be warmer, as highs top off in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday afternoon and it will be humid as well. It looks like storms will fade quickly by Saturday evening with clearing skies.

We look to squeak out a mostly dry Sunday, with only a slim shot an isolated rain chance late in the day.

The break from wet weather is brief. Another round of rain & storms returns on Monday and into Tuesday. Plus, plan for much cooler temps to roll in behind a parade of cold fronts. I'm talking low to middle-70s for highs!

What To Expect:



More storms on Saturday

Some strong/severe storms

Drier Sunday

Cool & wet next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 87º

Sunday: Isolated t-shower late. | High: 80º

Monday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Rain lingers. Bit cool. | High: 75º

