FORECAST: More summer heat speckled with t-showers

CLEVELAND — Find the flannels for the upcoming weekend as cooler air settles in!

Clouds will float thru the area today as a weakening cold front shifts our way. That weak cold front will slowly shift east through Ohio this afternoon. Clouds will mix with a little sunshine. I cant rule out an isolated thundershower either... especially during the middle part of the day. We will stay warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

We briefly dry out Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s before our next storm system moves in Thursday. That will bump our rain chances up heading into the weekend.

Most of this week will be above average. However, cooler temperatures will move back in by the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks wet with drier weather arriving on Brown's Sunday.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Another warm week ahead

Isolated showers Tuesday

Dry & warm Wednesday

Stormy late Thursday

Soaking rain Friday & Saturday

Dry and cooler for Browns Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated T-showers. High: 78º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 73º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few PM T-showers. High: 79º

Friday: Scattered showers/storms. Cool-down begins. High: 74º

Saturday: Scattered showers with cooling temps. High: 60º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cool. High: 62º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: