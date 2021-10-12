FORECAST: More summer heat speckled with t-showers

CLEVELAND — Find the flannels for the upcoming weekend as cooler air settles in!
Clouds will float thru the area today as a weakening cold front shifts our way. That weak cold front will slowly shift east through Ohio this afternoon. Clouds will mix with a little sunshine. I cant rule out an isolated thundershower either... especially during the middle part of the day. We will stay warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s.
We briefly dry out Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s before our next storm system moves in Thursday. That will bump our rain chances up heading into the weekend.
Most of this week will be above average. However, cooler temperatures will move back in by the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks wet with drier weather arriving on Brown's Sunday.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Another warm week ahead
- Isolated showers Tuesday
- Dry & warm Wednesday
- Stormy late Thursday
- Soaking rain Friday & Saturday
- Dry and cooler for Browns Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated T-showers. High: 78º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 73º
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few PM T-showers. High: 79º
Friday: Scattered showers/storms. Cool-down begins. High: 74º
Saturday: Scattered showers with cooling temps. High: 60º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cool. High: 62º
