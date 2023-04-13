FORECAST: More summer-like temperatures

CLEVELAND — Wednesday's high temperature in Cleveland was 80 degrees! That was the first 80 degree day since September 2022! Temperatures will stay very warm and well above average for your Thursday and our weather continues to look incredible through Friday!

Look for Summer-like high temperatures soaring into the 70s and lower 80s through at least Friday. Clouds will increase Friday afternoon. A few rain showers are expected by Saturday during the mid to late afternoon. There is a better shot for rain on Sunday. Sunday looks wet and cooler with highs in the 60s. Below average temperatures return early next week. A few flakes may even be possible!

What To Expect:

Pushing 80º again on Thursday

Less wind and more sun on Thursday

More clouds Friday, but still warm

Showers arrive Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More sunshine, less wind. Summer-like! | High: 81º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 75º

Saturday: Few PM showers but still VERY warm. | High: 73º

Sunday: Better shot at rain. Cooler. | High: 62º

