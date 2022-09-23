Watch Now
FORECAST: More sun today but the chill lingers

Posted at 5:36 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 05:36:08-04

CLEVELAND — Looking and feeling VERY fall-like today. We're still battling that north wind. It's only 5-10 miles per hour but it's enough to keep a few clouds in our sky and keep temps cool. Way below the avg for this time of year. Typically we're in the middle 70s to kick off fall... We won't even see 70º until the end of next week and the soonest. Until then, plan for the chill.

What To Expect:

  • Temps staying WAY below the norm
  • Sun & clouds Friday
  • Isolated light showers Saturday
  • Better rain chance on Sunday
  • Even cooler next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 61º

Saturday: Isolated light showers. Still cool.| High: 65º

Sunday: Scattered light rain showers possible.| High: 67º

Monday: Lingering lake effect showers. Chilly.| High: 62º

Tuesday: Few showers.| High: 61º

