FORECAST: More sun today but the chill lingers

CLEVELAND — Looking and feeling VERY fall-like today. We're still battling that north wind. It's only 5-10 miles per hour but it's enough to keep a few clouds in our sky and keep temps cool. Way below the avg for this time of year. Typically we're in the middle 70s to kick off fall... We won't even see 70º until the end of next week and the soonest. Until then, plan for the chill.

What To Expect:

Temps staying WAY below the norm

Sun & clouds Friday

Isolated light showers Saturday

Better rain chance on Sunday

Even cooler next week



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Cool!| High: 61º

Saturday: Isolated light showers. Still cool.| High: 65º

Sunday: Scattered light rain showers possible.| High: 67º

Monday: Lingering lake effect showers. Chilly.| High: 62º

Tuesday: Few showers.| High: 61º

