FORECAST: More sun west, more rain/snow mix east

CLEVELAND — Sun west. Rain, snow mix east. That was the story yesterday. That's the story today. And tomorrow. Plan on afternoon temps in the mid-40s across the board but completely different skies depending on where you are. If you're in the primary snow belt east of Cleveland, plan on that mix of rain and snow again. If you're south and west, plan on sun.

Very similar forecast Thursday with lake effect east and sun west. The chilly temps are here again. We won't see 50s until the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINE

More Lake effect rain & snow through Thursday.

Minor accumulations east of Cleveland

Frosts and freezes likely tonight thru Saturday morning

Milder temps this weekend (50s)

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Few lake effect rain showers. Wet snow mixing in at times. Chilly. | High: 45º

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated lake effect mix possible. | High: 46º

Friday: Drying out, still cool. | High: 49º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 55º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 59º

