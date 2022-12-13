FORECAST: More sunshine but not much warmth

CLEVELAND — A brief few hours of sunshine will move in during the day on Tuesday. Its a good day to shop or travel. Wear the coat though. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

A more powerful system is expected to move in Wednesday night into the day on Thursday with more rain on the way. Winds will become gusty again as well. Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

Some clearing Tuesday

Chilly for start of week

Rainy and Windy on Wednesday

Turning colder to end the week

Snow chances increase for the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 37º

Wednesday: PM Rain Showers. Windy. | High: 41º

Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. | High: 45º

Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 33º

