FORECAST: More sunshine but not much warmth

CLEVELAND — A brief few hours of sunshine will move in during the day on Tuesday. Its a good day to shop or travel. Wear the coat though. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon.
A more powerful system is expected to move in Wednesday night into the day on Thursday with more rain on the way. Winds will become gusty again as well. Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Some clearing Tuesday
- Chilly for start of week
- Rainy and Windy on Wednesday
- Turning colder to end the week
- Snow chances increase for the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 37º
Wednesday: PM Rain Showers. Windy. | High: 41º
Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. | High: 45º
Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 40º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 33º
