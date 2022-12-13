Watch Now
FORECAST: More sunshine but not much warmth

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:10 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 06:10:36-05

CLEVELAND — A brief few hours of sunshine will move in during the day on Tuesday. Its a good day to shop or travel. Wear the coat though. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s during the afternoon.

A more powerful system is expected to move in Wednesday night into the day on Thursday with more rain on the way. Winds will become gusty again as well. Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Some clearing Tuesday
  • Chilly for start of week
  • Rainy and Windy on Wednesday
  • Turning colder to end the week
  • Snow chances increase for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 37º

Wednesday: PM Rain Showers. Windy. | High: 41º

Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. | High: 45º

Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 33º

