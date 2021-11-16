Watch
FORECAST: More sunshine but the chill is hanging around

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:02 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 05:03:41-05

CLEVELAND — Couple flurries flying around this morning... Pretty cloudy for most of us to start the day, though. These clouds clear out with more sunshine today. MUCH less wind too. It'll feel so much nicer today but still chilly, 47º.

We dip into the 30s this evening but only briefly. Should be warming through the 40s overnight into the 50s by GMC Wednesday. Mid-60s Wed afternoon. Warmer but windy. Gusts to 30mph again.

Rain coming back late in the day (PM Drive time) along with MUCH colder air. Dropping back into the 40s for Thu afternoon with rain changing to lake effect snow Friday morning.

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • More sunshine today
  • Keep the jackets, though
  • Warmer with more wind Wednesday
  • Rain returns Wednesday night
  • Much colder and wetter Thursday
  • More lake effect snow/rain Friday
  • Drier weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: More sunshine and less wind but still chilly. | High: 47º

Wednesday: Much warmer but windy with rain returning late. | High: 64º

Thursday: Falling Temperatures. Much colder with rain changing to snow late. | Afternoon Temps: 40s

Friday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 40º

