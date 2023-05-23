FORECAST: More sunshine, more warmth on a terrific Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Warmer air will move in for the day on Tuesday, along with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will be into the mid to upper 70s, with a few areas around 80.

A cold front sinks south on Wednesday. It does not look like there will be much moisture to work with, but a few showers will be possible. Plus, it looks to move through Wednesday morning which means our temperatures look to fall throughout the afternoon on Wednesday. So we'll see highs on Wednesday around lunch time, and then much cooler air filters in for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and Friday.

We will see temperatures well below average on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually rebound as we wrap up the work week into the holiday weekend.

What To Expect:



Dry & mild tonight

Warmer Tuesday

Slim chance for rain Tuesday & Wednesday

Cooler Thursday



Daily Breakdown:

Monday Night: Mostly clear. | Low: 52º

Tuesday: Slim chance for shower. Warmer.| High: 80°

Wednesday: Isolated shower. Cooler. | High: 77°

Thursday: Chilly and bright. | High: 58º

Friday: Warming again. | High: 65º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. | High: 72º

