FORECAST: More Sunshine Today & Warmer Days Ahead

CLEVELAND — You will need your warm coats to begin your Wednesday as overnight lows drop down into the lower 30s by sunrise.
Temperatures begin to warm today. Highs should get into the middle 50s with morning sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.
More seasonal temperatures spill in on Thursday & Friday with highs in the 60s. Expect some morning rain showers Thursday and again a few later on Friday.
A warm front moves north early Saturday. That will allow more Summer-like weather to return for the weekend. Highs will reach into the 70s and lower 80s Saturday & Sunday! Minimal rain chances return late Sunday..
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Drier Today
- Still cold with temperatures near freezing this morning
- Milder Wednesday PM
- Scattered showers Thursday & a few showers Friday
- Warming into the 70s Saturday & 80s Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Briefly dry. Milder. | High: 56º
Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º
Friday: Few showers. | High: 63º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer.| High: 78º
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Summer-like. Few rain showers late. |High: 81º
