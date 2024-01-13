FORECAST: More wind, scattered snow, and bitterly cold temps

The wind advisory has been upgraded for much of northern Ohio to a HIGH WIND WARNING due to expected damaging winds across Northeast Ohio up to 60 mph. The warning is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Summit, and Wayne counties from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wrap-around cold air blasts in from the west on Saturday, bringing scattered snow showers during the day. Again, winds could gust up to near 50 mph on Saturday. Highs will hover in the 30s.

We will keep an eye out for some lake-effect snow from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We may see several inches of accumulation in the snow belt by noon on Sunday if high winds don't disrupt any organized snow bands that try to get going.

The coldest Arctic air since Christmas 2022 arrives beginning Sunday and lingers into the middle of next week. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will only climb into the teens and lower 20s. Wind chills will drop below zero at times! Get ready!

What To Expect:

Tracking a strong weekend storm

Saturday scattered snow & high winds

Arctic cold arrives Sunday

Watching Lake Effect Potential

Even colder next week

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Scattered snow. Trace - 3''. Wind gusts 40-50+mph.| High: 44º at midnight —> 30 by 8 a.m.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Much colder! Lake effect snow.| High: 18º

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Snow ends. Still very cold.| High: 19º

Tuesday: Snow possible. Very cold.| High: 17º

