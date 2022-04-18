FORECAST: More Winter Weather Featuring Chilly Temperatures, Rain & Snow

CLEVELAND — Starting around mid-late morning, our next weather maker will be moving in. Latest model runs have been bringing our temperatures down a few degrees which leads us to believe snow is going to be more of an issue than the rain. As our team has discussed this, the confidence in a several inch forecast is low.. but the chance is certainly there. For this kind of system that will be causing some impacts for the evening commute, it's better to be overly cautious with this. Temperatures are going to wind up anywhere from 35-40 degrees when this system moves in. Closer to 40 you are, most of the snow melts on contact and roads are going to be wet/possibly slushy. If you hover in the low to mid 30s, your chance of seeing 2-4 inches of accumulating snow is much better.

Good news is, this won't stick around long. By Wednesday temps are back in the 50s and the reward for going through this in mid April is a mid 70s day on Saturday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Increasing Clouds

Rain/Snow mix arrives Mid-Late morning

More wintry weather ahead through Tuesday

Snow accumulation possible

Warming soon!

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Rain and snow likely with wet accumulation possible. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Snow & rain lingers. Minor accumulation. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Briefly dry. Milder. Night rain. | High: 54º

Thursday: Even warmer with more rain. | High: 65º

