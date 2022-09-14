FORECAST: Morning fog fading with tons of afternoon sun

CLEVELAND — Dense fog kicking off the day and slowing the morning commute. Make sure you're getting out the door early to battle the low visibility. Also, remember, low beams. Low beams are best in fog. Make sure you're lighting the road and not the fog. High beams will reflect and make it harder to see.

We should be dry Wednesday and the rest of the week as temps start to recover. We're back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine and dry weather. Friday and Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower 80s. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!

What To Expect:

Drying out tonight

Patchy fog by sunrise

A cool night in the 50s

Much brighter the rest of the week

Gradually warming into the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying out, sun returns! | High: 76º

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. | High: 73º

Friday: Still dry. Warming up.| High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 82º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer.| High: 84º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: