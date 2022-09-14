Watch Now
FORECAST: Morning fog fading with tons of afternoon sun

Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 14, 2022
CLEVELAND — Dense fog kicking off the day and slowing the morning commute. Make sure you're getting out the door early to battle the low visibility. Also, remember, low beams. Low beams are best in fog. Make sure you're lighting the road and not the fog. High beams will reflect and make it harder to see.

We should be dry Wednesday and the rest of the week as temps start to recover. We're back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine and dry weather. Friday and Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower 80s. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!

What To Expect:

  • Drying out tonight
  • Patchy fog by sunrise
  • A cool night in the 50s
  • Much brighter the rest of the week
  • Gradually warming into the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying out, sun returns! | High: 76º

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. | High: 73º

Friday: Still dry. Warming up.| High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 82º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer.| High: 84º

