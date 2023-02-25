FORECAST: Morning Snow; Afternoon Sun

CLEVELAND — A very weak trough of low pressure swept through the area overnight bringing a quick burst of snow to the area this morning. This system was a quick mover though and snow will be over by late morning. Plus, high pressure builds in during the afternoon bringing back the sunshine. The rest of the day will feature slightly warmer temperatures resulting in melting snow! Temperatures will reach back up to near average...in the 40 to 45 degree range for highs.

Sunday's temperatures warm by a few degrees more with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Skies should be partly cloudy all day until Sunday night with increasing clouds.

Rain becomes likely again by Monday with gusty winds as well. Highs will be in the 50s. We will be monitoring the potential for flooding,

What To Expect:

Snow ends early

Much more seasonable weekend

Plenty of dry time this weekend

Rain returns early next week



Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Light snow showers early. Not as cold after.| High: 43º

Sunday: Near normal temperatures. Mainly dry. | High: 48º

Monday: Rain returns. Windy.| High: 54º

Tuesday: A few showers left over.| High: 45º

Wednesday: Mainly dry. Few showers late.| High: 62º

